New fundraiser for "Freedom Convoy" started on Christian website

It looks like the “Freedom Convoy” has found a new website where it can raise money after GoFundMe gave it the boot.

The convoy organizers have turned their fundraising efforts to GiveSendGo. According to GiveSendGo, it is the number one Christian crowdfunding website.

“We are asking for Donations to help with the costs of fuel first, and hopefully food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task,” the convoy’s fundraiser reads.

The fundraiser has already raised more than US $4.6 million, and it is trending as one of the top fundraisers on the site.

“We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here,” the fundraiser says. “We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people.”

The convoy’s fundraising goal is US $16 million. Last week, Ottawa’s police chief said that some of the donations to the GoFundMe, which has since been taken down, were from south of the border.

“We are now aware of a significant element from the US that have been involved in the funding, the organizing, and the demonstrating. They have converged on our city, and there are plans for more to come,” said Chief Peter Sloly. “This is putting our city and our residents … at great risk. We are doing our very best to manage this risk.”

The GoFundMe was taken down last week after discussions with local police and officials.

“As a result of multiple discussions with local law enforcement and police reports of violence and other unlawful activity, the Freedom Convoy fundraiser has been removed from the GoFundMe platform,” GoFundMe said on their website.

Those who donated to the GoFundMe will be automatically refunded.