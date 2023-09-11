6 fantastic fall events returning to Calgary this week

The temperature is dropping and you can just feel the air getting crisper, which means the season for cute and cozy fall events is finally back in Calgary!

From harvest lights to harvest feasting and pumpkin carving, you will not want to miss what these events have in store this week!

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Saskatoon Farm Fall Fair

What: Celebrate the harvest season at the Saskatoon Farm’s 6th annual fall fair! Get your feasting on at the taco grill or sample the candied apples, fire-baked pizza or mini donuts! There will be live music to enjoy, as well as tractor rides and bouncy castles.

When: September 16 to 17, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: The Saskatoon Farm — 80181 338 Avenue E, Foothills County

Price: Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online here. Kids five and under are free!

Calgary Ghost Tours

What: Experience Heritage Park… after hours! Head to the historical village for a night of spooky stories and “memorable manifestations.” Visitors will meet at the Gazebo in the Heritage Plaza before embarking on a 90-minute guided ghost history tour.

When: September 13 to October 18

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: Tickets are $23.95 plus GST and can be purchased online here

Mid-Autumn Festival

What: As part of Alberta Culture Days, the Calgary Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre is hosting a fall festival celebrating a major Chinese holiday, the Mid-Autumn Festival. There will be workshops where you can make your own snowy mooncakes, lanterns, and dream catchers! The activities are free but space is limited, so don’t forget to register.

When: September 10, 17 and 24

Where: Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre — 197 1st Street SW

Price: FREE but make sure to register here

Halloweekends

What: Halloween came back to Calaway Park this weekend, launching a month of its annual “Halloweekend” activities. Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take part in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day or just walk around “Hallotown” that takes over the south side of the park.

When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park —245033 Range Road 33

Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.