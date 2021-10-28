9 Halloween parties to check out in Calgary this weekend

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Halloween weekend is looming closer, and if you’ve got a costume but nowhere to wear it, there are a number of places in Calgary hosting some killer parties.

Whether you want to dance the night away, listen to some live music in costume, or enjoy a spooky meal, there’s sure to be something happening in the city this weekend to help you celebrate All Hallow’s Eve.

You might also like: Play a haunting round of mini golf in Calgary this Halloween

10 ideas for spooky dates in Calgary this Halloween

Play a round of Squid Game laser tag in Calgary this October

Check out our list of nine places hosting Halloween parties in and around Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Back Alley (@backalleycalgary)

Visit The Back Alley nightclub this weekend for a tribute to Alice Cooper set on Friday, or for their “Hells Bells” Halloween party on Saturday evening. The Saturday event features a $1,000 prize for the “best all-over costume,” and both nights offer the awesome drink specials that the venue is known for.

When: Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30

Time: Doors open at 8 pm on Friday, 9 pm on Saturday

Where: The Back Alley (4630 Macleod Trail South, Calgary)

Cost: $11.29 on Friday, and free entry before 10 pm on Saturday (with ticket download)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broken City (@thebrokencity)

Broken City’s Halloween Bash features tunes by Transit22 with Natural Ensemble & The Blue. There’s an all-ages costumes party (with prizes!) and free candy at the venue from 1 to 4 pm on Halloween day.

When: Sunday, October 31

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Broken City (613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $11.44

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Up (@popupseries.0)

Pop Up Series and Confluence Distilling have partnered up this Halloween to bring Calgarians one epic party. The Masquerave features music from Barbosa, Footwurk, Guest Who, and MHNUS, and other details are being kept hush-hush until you’ve snagged a ticket, so you know this event is bound to be extra-special.

When: Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30

Where: Secret location in Calgary (provided after purchasing tickets)

Cost: DM @popupseries.0 on Instagram for details and tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Common Bond (@commonbondyyc)

Do the Mash… the Monster Mash, at Common Bond this weekend. The Monster Mash Dance Party is the perfect spot to show off your moves (and your costume) this Halloween, and there will be a DJ and prizes for the best costume.

If you want to fuel up before the event, you can grab a ticket for the 3-course Eat, Drink, and Be Scary dinner too.

When: Saturday, October 30

Time: 7 pm

Where: Common Bond (#102 – 630 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $22.34

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sub Rosa (@subrosayyc)

Sub Rosa’s Halloween Bash boasts heart-thumping music with Red Dynasty, monstrous table packages, and wicked $5 shots of Pink Whitney. Costumes are encouraged, and there’s a prize up for grabs with $500 towards your next night out at this speakeasy.

When: Saturday, October 30

Time: 9 pm

Where: Sub Rosa (200 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $10 cover charge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deerfoot Inn & Casino (@deerfootinncasino)

Check out the ’80s dance party at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino on Friday night, and then head back on Saturday for the venue’s Halloween Howler. The Halloween edition of the ’80s dance party hosts Silly Wrabbit playing favourite hits with a DJ and Video Wall in the Sundance Ballroom, while the Halloween Howler features music by Lee Aaron and Prism.

When: Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30

Time: 9 pm on Friday, 8 pm on Saturday

Where: Deerfoot Inn & Casino (#1000 – 11500 35th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: $29.24 on Friday, tickets starting at $49 for Saturday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Level Brewing (@newlevelbrewing)

Tana Nuff’s BOO’S AND BREW’S party is New Level Brewing’s very first drag event, just in time for Halloween. The event features five amazing drag performers, along with great scares and great beer.

When: Friday, October 29

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: New Level Brewing (#4140 – 7005 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20 (includes one drink ticket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Radiant (@theradiant.banff)

If you’re up for a little staycation this weekend, head out to Banff for Cabaret Calgary’s Gore-lesque event at The Radiant. The night is stacked with burlesque performances to make you scream, and costumes are encouraged.

When: Friday, October 29

Time: Doors at 7:30 pm

Where: The Radiant (#101 – 111 Banff Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rundle Bar (@rundle_bar)

What better way to celebrate Halloween than at a haunted hotel? Make the short trip out to Banff for a mini getaway and visit the Fairmont Banff Springs’ Rundle Bar for an evening of spooky debauchery, including circus performers on stilts, sword swallowers, a DJ, magicians, and a tarot card reader.

When: Saturday, October 31

Where: Rundle Bar (405 Spray Avenue, Banff)

Time: 9 pm

Cost: $38-$743