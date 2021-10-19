Play a haunting round of mini golf in Calgary this Halloween

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Practice your putting and give yourself a good scare all at the same time with WinSport’s Spooktacular Mini Golf in Calgary this Halloween.

The intermediate 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park has transformed into a Halloween extravaganza for the month of October, with themed decorations such as gravestones, skeletons, haunted facades, and more.

Running in the late afternoon and evening every Thursday through Sunday until October 31, the course is well-lit and offers a challenge for all ages and abilities while providing some spooky fun.

WinSport suggests that the course will take up to 60 minutes to complete, depending on how quickly your group putts their way through.

Bookings for this eerie game of mini golf can be reserved in advance online (there’s very limited capacity for walk-up bookings to make sure groups remain distanced), and time slots are going quick, so make sure to grab yours ASAP.

Games are priced at $40 for up to five players, with $20 charged when you book and the other half paid upon arrival at the course. Plus, if you’re planning on checking out Pumpkins After Dark (also at WinSport!), you can save $5 on your golf game if you show your event ticket.

WinSport encourages guests to dress up and get into the Halloween spirit while playing through the course to add to the fun and celebrate the October holiday.

Reserve your tee time for some haunting mini golf in Calgary this month, and get ready to be spooked!

When: Thursday to Sunday until October 31

Time: Various time slots (last available tee time is at 9 pm)

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW)

Cost: $40 for up to five players