Here's how much we spent on groceries at Calgary's The Crisp Apple

Soaring grocery prices are a hot topic for many Canadians, with tons of people looking for ways to save a buck or two on their weekly shop.

At Dished, we’re on a quest to track down Calgary’s most affordable spots for groceries, so we decided to venture to The Crisp Apple in Calgary’s southeast.

The grocery store at Douglas Square Shopping Centre offers a wide selection of fresh produce and common groceries such as eggs, pantry goods, and spices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

When we arrived, the first thing we noticed about the store was how clean and organized it was. It was really easy to navigate, and it wasn’t packed with customers.

Wandering around the produce section, we found a ton of deals. We spotted a bag of five avocados for $2.88, Naval oranges for $0.99 per pound, and red mangoes for $0.99 each.

As the name suggests, The Crisp Apple should be a go-to for apple lovers. The store had so many varieties, including BC Gala apples, for $0.99 per pound.

We couldn’t resist stocking up on fruit while visiting, so we picked up goods, including:

Avocados – $2.88

Oranges – $1.87

Apples – $1.78

Strawberries – $3.99

Bananas – $1.81

For a decent haul of fresh fruit, our total at the checkout was just $11.75, so we could definitely see ourselves heading back to The Crisp Apple.

Have you shopped at The Crisp Apple in Calgary before? Let us know in the comments.