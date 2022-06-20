H Mart Korean supermarket chain set to open new location in Calgary

H Mart, a trendy supermarket chain, is opening its second Calgary location this year.

This new spot will be located on Sarcee Trail in Northwest Calgary. There is currently one spot in YYC, located at 1308 1st Street SE.

An exact opening date has not been announced yet.

This will be a go-to spot for produce, snacks, and Korean specialty items, and this new H Mart will have a food court inside showcasing several Korean vendors.

H Mart is one of the premier Asian food destinations in the States, providing groceries, everyday essential needs, and even upscale products. Offering a wide range of Asian foods and western groceries, these markets have it all.

The innovative new food halls separate this market from others, selling high-quality Korean food ready for pick up, or to enjoy right there.

After grabbing groceries, treat yourself to some of the dishes commonly found at the food spots in the halls, like spicy tteokbokki, pork bone soup, fried chicken, pork cutlets, and so much more.

This isn’t the only Asian supermarket planning to open a new Calgary location this year. The super-popular grocery chain T&T Supermarket also announced that it would be opening a new location in Calgary.

This new store and food court are set to open later this year, so stay tuned for all updates.

H Mart

Address: 11810 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary

