Popular canyon trail near Canmore closed this week due to a "film production"

Laine Mitchell
Mar 20 2024, 7:12 pm
If you had hopes of exploring a canyon just outside of Canmore this week, you’ll have to reschedule thanks to an active film production.

Alberta Parks issued an advisory on its website stating that from March 21 to 24, 2024, Grotto Mountain Day Use Area, Grotto Pond and Grotto Creek Canyon Trail will be closed “Due to an active film production in the area,” and access will be restricted to licensed guiding operators only.

As for what the production could be, according to the What’s Shooting in Alberta page supplied by the ACTRA, none of the projects listed line up with the time of this closure. It very well may be something that is not listed or even a promotional tourism video or TV commercial, you never know!

