Horror fans, unite! Screamfest returns to Calgary this month
Screamfest is a tradition for horror fans in Calgary. They have tons of haunted houses, terrifying rides, and spooky carnival games to see!
Screamfest offers so many different options making it one of the biggest events on the Calgary Halloween schedule. As always, they promise “you will scream.”
There will be six different haunted houses with a new one for 2022 that you are going to have to see to believe.
The houses that we do know about are:
- Clown Town
- Reapers and Grimm
- Bates Motel
- What Lurks in the Dark
- Walking with the Dead
- What Lies Beneath
They also have a few rides to check out, including the Neighbours from Hell. They say, “This is no amusement ride. This ride will make you scream.”
Those willing to brave the event can take in “Jurassic Attack,” a monster truck ride featuring “Jurassic Truck” from the Monster Jam series.
There are also carnival games and axe throwing along with food trucks, a beer lounge, and more.
In a tribute to old horror films, there will be a “Screaming Room” where people can check out some horror flicks.
Screamfest is on every weekend this month. If you are worried you will embarrass yourself by screaming in front of a bunch of kids, there is an adults-only night on October 27. And of course, it will be up and running on Halloween October 31.
If you are in a hurry to get scared ahead of everyone else, there is a speed pass offered that will get you VIP Front of Line service, one admission to all six haunted houses, $16 in Killer Cash (a special ScreamFest currency that can be used on-site for games & entertainment) and two additional entrances to the haunted houses of your choice.
Screamfest 2022
When: October 14 and 15, October 21 and 22, October 27 – 29, and October 31
Time: 7 pm to midnight
Where: Stampede Park Grandstand, 3rd Street SE, Calgary
Tickets: Starting at $25; available now