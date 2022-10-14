EventsHalloweenFall Events

If you build it they will scream: Field of Screams is back tonight in Calgary

Peter Klein
Oct 14 2022, 4:51 pm
Cobb’s Park is always a must-see, but they really step up for Halloween and this year is no different with the return of Field of Screams.

For the spooky season, Cobb’s Adventure Park transforms into a “terrifying, thrilling, and spine-tingling terror show.”

You can check out one of this year’s six haunted houses which all touch on some classic scary scenarios: Buried Alive, Haunted Mansion, Mad House, Scary Tales, Aliens, and Death Trap.

Halloween

Animation from Field of Screams website (fieldofscreams.ca)

Death Trap takes parkgoers through a 6,000-square-foot maze, which sounds fine… until you get to any “dead end” where you are greeted by some characters you probably don’t want to spend your weekend with. You may also want to watch your step (and your back) in this massive spooky maze.

Along with some haunted houses, there will be tractor rides, pedal cars, some giant puzzles, and a bonfire, plus games like archery tag, and black light mini golf.

There are also a ton of great food options from food trucks including ice cream and mini donuts to reward yourself for surviving a scary night out.

And what would Halloween be without a special candy store onsite?

If you need to lower the heart rate after the scares or want a moment of zen before a thrilling night, the kangaroo petting zoo will be open until 8 pm.

The rest of the activities are open from 6 to 11 pm, weather permitting.

Tickets for Field of Screams are available now with the event on every Friday and Saturday until the end of the month. Tickets are $26 online and $32 at the door.
This is just one of the fall events Cobbs has on the go this season. You can also bring the family down during the weekend to check out Pumpkin Palooza where you can find your perfect future Jack-O’-Lantern.

When: October 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park — 1500 84th Street NE
Cost: Tickets online start at $26

