WestJet is adding more flights from Calgary to Saskatchewan

Good news for travellers in the Prairies — WestJet has added extra flights from Calgary to the two biggest cities in Saskatchewan.

Starting February 16, WestJet will be flying a lot more between Calgary and Saskatchewan. It is are adding three extra daily flights between Calgary and Saskatoon. There will also be a new daily flight between Calgary and Regina.

That means starting next month there will be up to nine flights a day between Calgary and Saskatoon and up to seven flights a day between Calgary and the Saskatchewan capital.

According to WestJet, this is to strengthen its investment across western Canada. In a statement, the company said WestJet will operate 104 weekly flights between the Saskatchewan communities and YYC.

The news comes at a perfect time for those looking to go between the two neighbouring provinces, as Air Canada has suspended service to the cities.

If you are looking for another option for flights to Saskatchewan, Flair also offers a flight from Calgary to Saskatoon.

This has been a hectic time for the travel industry with several issues including luggage issues, flight cancellations, and winter storms all hurting the industry as travel demand picks back up.

If you are curious about direct flights from Calgary to any destinations you can check them out on WestJet’s website.