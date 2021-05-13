Bragg Creek getting huge new $100M resort and residential development

Plans for Gateway Village, a new riverfront resort in Bragg Creek that will occupy over 12 acres of land, have been approved.

This development will be the first of its kind in the hamlet of Bragg Creek, which is a popular destination for Calgarians looking to escape the Banff crowds, known for its great hiking and cross-country skiing, quaint shops and cafes, and scenic mountain views.

The project will be led by local developer Dick Koetsier of Gateway Developments, and it’s estimated that it will cost $100 million to build. Located less than 40 minutes west of downtown Calgary, Gateway Village will be a mix of commercial opportunities, hotel suites, and residential units, with options to rent or lease condos.

Koetsier hopes that the new development will help boost Bragg Creek’s economy, both by creating jobs during and after construction and through increasing tourism in the area.

“Our vision will not only celebrate and enhance the nostalgic history of Bragg Creek, but intensify it by establishing the Hamlet as an overnight destination,” says Koetsier in the project proposal.

The Elbow River property will be comprised of three distinct “villages”: Commercial Village, Hospitality Village, and Residential Village.

According to the proposal, there will be a whopping 120 boutique hotel suites in the Wakesiah Lodge, which will also feature a conference centre, a restaurant, health and wellness and spa facilities, and recreation activities.

The architectural design of the lodge will encompass Rocky Mountain and rustic Bragg Creek styles, and guests can expect stunning mountain views from their hotel rooms and out on the hotel’s terraced patio.

“Bragg Creek holds its historical roots in timber-frame construction,” reads the proposal. “Building on these precedents, the Gateway Village development will seek to modernize this style and provide the chosen Rocky Mountain architectural elements to create suitable architecture for the Foothills environment and Kananaskis Country.”

There will be an emphasis on steep-sloped and gable roofs, exposed beams, large windows, and balconies in the development. Buildings will take on a “Bragg Creek” appearance, reflecting some of the existing heritage buildings in the hamlet.

The Residential Village is planned to have 140 apartments and townhouses to rent or own, offering up a chance to experience downtown Bragg Creek living while allowing for easy access to the community’s outdoor spaces.

Over in the northern portion of the site, the Commercial Village will redevelop Bragg Creek’s western-themed Old West Mall. This will include a mixed-use expansion, with opportunities for offices and living units above the ground floor retail.

The Commercial Village bring back the hamlet’s iconic cultural legacy The Steak Pit Restaurant, with a new home on the banks of the Elbow River. A water feature, amphitheatre, and tons of pathways and parking are just a few of many other amenities that Gateway Village will offer.

The development proposal was approved on May 4, however the project’s anticipated start and completion dates haven’t yet been released.