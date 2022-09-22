Jonathan Huberdeau has parked his iconic blue Lamborghini. Permanently.

Huberdeau, a prized offseason acquisition of the Calgary Flames this summer, let it slip that the Lambo, along with a handful of other sports cars in his collection, will not be making the trip from sunny Florida to the colder confines of the Canadian city.

“I’m selling everything. Starting over,” Huberdeau revealed on the opening day of training camp. “It would’ve been a little cold. I should try convertible one day. We’ll see.”

Huberdeau spent 10 seasons with the Florida Panthers before he, alongside defenceman MacKenzie Weegar, was traded to Calgary in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk in a summer blockbuster. His time in the Sunshine State allowed him a modest car collection, which included the convertible and a Telsa among the “three or four” cars he owned with the Panthers.

Instead, Huberdeau will roll down to the Saddledome in a brand new pickup truck.

“I’ve already got a pickup truck,” said the left-winger, who also added that a cowboy hat is on the docket in terms of Calgary-related purchases he still needed to make. “That’s off the list. Then I’m not sure.

“If you put a convertible with snow tires, maybe that could work.”

Huberdeau opened training camp Thursday on a line with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli.

The trio is expected to get a long look at training camp as a newly deployed top unit after Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary this summer.

“It’s exciting. A little bit of nerves,” Huberdeau said. “I think I messed up the first three drills. It’s going to get a few days and it’s going to be good after that. It was exciting. Flames jersey, practice, I’m excited to get on the ice for the first preseason game, too.

“All people were talking about is the trade in the summer. Just excited to turn the page from that and focus on this year and go win a Stanley Cup. That’s what I want to do. I want to get going and focus on this year.”