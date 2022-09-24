Flames' Dube says he "cooperated in any way possible" with Hockey Canada investigation

Editor’s Note: This article mentions and discusses sexual assault.

Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube says he is participating in an investigation into a group sexual assault at a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario in 2018.

Dube was captain of Canada’s team at the 2018 World Junior Championship.

A woman accused eight players from the Canadian Hockey League, including members of the World Junior team, of sexually assaulting her.

“Since the beginning I’ve cooperated in any way possible,” Dube said. “I will continue to do that. With it going on, I wish I could share more but that’s all I can share to this point.

“I would love to be transparent. I know that’s all I can really say on it to be honest. For me, I wish I could tell.”

Hockey Canada settled a $3.55-million lawsuit from the woman in May.

“Dillon did not engage in any wrongdoing, and he co-operated fully with the independent London Police Service investigation in 2018, through which all players were then cleared of any wrongdoing,” Dave Cowan, Dube’s agent, told the Toronto Star in July.

Hockey Canada has come under fire for the incident.

The federal government froze funding to Hockey Canada, and it has lost several high-level sponsors in the process over the handling of the investigation. Hockey Canada later apologized in an open letter.

Members of Canada’s 2003 World Junior team have also been accused of a group sexual assault, in July.

The organization released an action plan later that month, “an important step in upholding Hockey Canada’s responsibility to address toxic behaviours – both on and off the ice – that conflict with what Canadians expect hockey to be and to confront the culture of silence that exists in corners of the game,” they said in a press release.

“We recognize that there is an urgent need to address the types of behaviours that are rightly causing Canadians to question aspects of our game,” Scott Smith, president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, said at the time of the action plan.

“Culture change will not occur overnight, but with this Action Plan we are fully committed to making the meaningful changes necessary to ensure the safety, welfare, and well-being of everyone who participates in, and enjoys the sport of hockey.”