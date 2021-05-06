A look inside: Historic $5M home on the Elbow River (PHOTOS)

A piece of Calgary’s past is up for sale, and this historic home could be yours for $5,000,000.

The Gables resides on a quiet street in Elbow Park, and it’s currently up for sale by luxury boutique real estate brokerage Charles.

The stunning 322 Elbow Park Lane SW home was designed by William Stanley Bates and Gilbert Hodgson in 1911. Together, Bates and Hodgson created one of Calgary’s earliest and most successful architecture firms.

The firm is known for its work on The Grain Exchange Building and other heritage buildings in Calgary, including The Lancaster, which is arguably the city’s first skyscraper.

The Gables’ original owner was Colonel James H. Woods, who moved to Calgary in 1907 to become the editor and managing director of the Calgary Herald. He later became vice president of The Calgary Herald Publishing Co. and was also a well-known philanthropist across Canada.

In 1911, Colonel Woods acquired nine contiguous riverfront lots and took out a building permit for The Gables, which was built for an approximate cost of $9,000.

“Properties like this are extremely rare in Calgary,” says Emma May, Realtor and Founding Partner at Charles.

“The park-like setting elevated above the river, the exquisite renovations that have contemplated the stunning history of the home and the quiet inner-city cul-de-sac make this a truly once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The Gables boasts 147 feet of riverfront property, and its Tudor Revival style features roughcast stucco, half-timbering, and brick chimneys.

Until 1981, the property even included its own island in the Elbow River across from the house. In 1996, the island was donated to the City of Calgary as a wildlife sanctuary, appropriately named Colonel’s Island.

The 5,030-square-foot historic home had a “36 Avenue SW” address until 1985 when the road was renamed Elbow Park Lane.

“Tasteful renovations are sure to please the modern eye, yet hints of original details tell the story of an early pioneer family that laid the groundwork for the publishing industry in Calgary,” reads a brochure from Charles listing the property.

Homeowners are welcomed into The Gables through a grand foyer, with a formal living room presenting panoramic views of the Elbow River.

A gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a new stove and large island, and hardwood flooring throughout the main level.

Four of the home’s five bedrooms are located on the upper level, including a 5-piece ensuite bathroom in the master suite.

A recreation room, infrared sauna, natural wine cellar, and office make up the lower level, and the listing notes that there is enough space to have a gym area.

Other highlights include speakers and an audio system throughout the house, an alarm system, a new custom front door, an updated, maintenance-free back deck, and a detached garage with its own washroom and second laundry space.

The historic home offers up an ideal location near the heart of Calgary. “Sitting on more than a quarter-acre of land, the location is incredibly discrete and private while still being just a brief walk to the shops and restaurants in Mission,” says Spencer Stupka, Realtor and Partner at Charles.

“When inside the home, or while enjoying the stunning backyard space, the tranquillity makes it hard to believe you’re right in the heart of Calgary. In addition, the history behind this 1912 home is truly captivating!”