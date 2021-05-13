You can buy this resort in the Alberta Badlands for under $1 million

The iconic Last Chance Saloon and Rosedeer Hotel property is for sale in the Alberta Badlands, and the $925,000 price tag includes the whole 2.63-acre resort.

This spot has been a local staple in historic Wayne, Alberta, and now, it could be yours. If you’re in search of a lifestyle change, new project, or business venture, this resort might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The property, up for sale by Heather VanDyk and Paul Doherty at RE/MAX Now, includes the saloon and hotel along with two cabins, a store, and a campground.

The resort is in the Drumheller Valley’s East Coulee area, “where a handshake still means something,” Heather VanDyk, Associate/Owner of RE/MAX Now, told Daily Hive in an email, adding “where we know our neighbours and are proud to shop local.”

East Coulee is home to 29 full-time residents and plenty of weekenders. Nearby Drumheller has been ranked as one of the friendliest towns to live in 2021 by Expedia.ca.

Wayne is located a fifteen-minute drive from downtown Drumheller and an hour and a half from the Calgary International Airport.

“Worth the drive,” says VanDyk. Known to attract music festivals, weddings and other private functions, and Sunday bikers, there have also been tons of commercials, music videos and movies filmed on the property and surrounding area.

Plus, “getting to Wayne is half the fun, crossing 11 bridges winding through the Badlands,” says VanDyk. The area holds the Guinness World Record for having the most bridges in the shortest distance.

Despite its off-the-beaten-track location, the resort gets plenty of visitors. According to VanDyk, “the Last Chance has a thriving business and [they] are running full steam ahead when they can, following AHS guidelines and restrictions. Takeout is open, the Waynestock music festival is planned to go.”

The Last Chance Saloon seats 75 indoors, plus an additional 210 at outdoor patio seating. A commercial-grade kitchen, bar, and a patio with smokers, barbecues, its own bar, and a stage round out the eatery’s offerings.

Rosedeer Hotel has seven rooms that currently rent from $65 to $80 per night. The hotel’s third floor is currently unusable; however, VanDyk notes that it could be developed.

In addition to the hotel, guests have a few more accommodation options. The property also boasts two cabins, which go for $65 to $75 per night, and a campground for those looking to rough it.

There are 40 tent sites that book at $25 a night and two sites with 30AMP service that run at $35 per night.

Another source of income comes from the resort’s 1350-square-foot store, which is currently home to JoJo’s Habidashiry — an ice cream and gift shop. The store has its own washroom and rents out for $1,000 a month seasonally.

“This property is being offered for someone looking for a lifestyle change,” says VanDyk.

If you’re ready to make a move to the Alberta Badlands and experience a slower-paced, local-focused way of life, this resort might be for you.