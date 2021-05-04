A brand new hotel is set to open in Jasper National Park next summer

Good news, mountain lovers – another lodging option is coming to Jasper National Park, as a new hotel is scheduled to open next summer.

On Tuesday, attractions and hospitality company Pursuit announced the development of their wilderness-inspired hotel. The hotel is set to be located in the picturesque mountain town of Jasper, and will expand Pursuit’s current roster of iconic experiences, attractions, and accommodations within the national park.

The new accommodation will be situated at the edge of town, surrounded by views of the Rocky Mountains. This will provide “the ideal basecamp for visitors looking to immerse themselves in nature while staying close to the town’s vibrant downtown shopping and culinary offerings,” reads a press release from Pursuit.

The hotel plans to have 88 guest rooms, and each will boast its own kitchenette and an expanded patio that will “seamlessly bring the outdoors in.”

The property will also be home to a vaulted pavilion, featuring a fireplace to enhance the cozy mountain vibes.

“Jasper is an incredibly beautiful place, visited by guests from around the globe,” said Luke Sunderland, VP Lodging, Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit. “This new hotel featuring contemporary, wilderness-inspired design will provide guests with a peaceful oasis when visiting such a beloved Canadian national park.”

Along with the development of the new hotel, Pursuit says that they will also be converting 27 rooms at the neighbouring Marmot Lodge into staff accommodation. This will provide housing for employees of both the new hotel and Pursuit’s current operations.

The hotel design will show off a fresh and modern palette, integrating natural wood and stone accents throughout the space.

“We are inspired by living and working in some of the most beautiful places on Earth,” said David Barry, President, Pursuit. “As we begin to emerge from what has been an incredibly challenging year, we look forward to continuing to invest in the Jasper community while working diligently to preserve such an incredible place.”

The project is led by Canadian design firm DIAOLG, with support from Lawson Projects and Johnston Builders Ltd. of Alberta.

The new accommodation adds to Pursuit’s current lineup of eight hotels and experiences in Jasper National Park. This includes the Columbia Icefield Adventure and Skywalk, Glacier View Lodge, the Maligne Canyon Wilderness Kitchen, boat tour adventures at Maligne Lake, and more.

Pursuit says that they anticipate the new Jasper hotel to open in June 2022, after securing Parks Canada and community support, and an extensive public approvals process.