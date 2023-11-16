Fuel up: Gas prices in Calgary set to drop this week

If you’re planning on checking out any of the incredible long list of events happening in or around Calgary this weekend and need to fuel up, you’ll want to wait until Friday. Gas prices are set to drop by four cents per litre.

Gas Wizard is predicting prices to drop from 126.9 cents per litre to 126.5 cents per litre on Friday. Premium gas will also see a similar price dip but if you rely on diesel to get you around, you’ll see a slight boost — one cent per litre — to the cost of gas on Friday.

Alberta easily has the lowest gas prices in Canada with Edmonton just slightly more expensive than Calgary at 128.9 cents per litre right now, but the city will also see a four-cent-per-litre dip on Friday.

Currently, the most expensive spot for gas in Canada is Vancouver, coming in at a whopping 181.9 cents per litre.

You might also want to consider changing your winter tires ASAP as the cold weather is set to kick in again starting next week.