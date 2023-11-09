It will cost over $78K to get a four-year degree in Alberta by next year

A new report is predicting it will cost students just over $78,000 to get a four-year university degree in Alberta, making it one of the most expensive provinces for post-secondary education in the country.

Alberta was ranked the fifth most expensive province in Canada with a predicted cost of education for a four-year degree in 2024 coming in at $78,034. That’s a few thousand dollars higher than the national average of $75,387. The study, conducted by Canadian RESP company Embark, included the cost of living in residence in its estimate.

And it doesn’t look like that number is expected to go down anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Alberta (@ualberta)

The cost to get a four-year degree in Alberta is expected to exceed $100,000 in 2039. While that might be a scary statistic, it gives us 10 more years than the most expensive province on the list, Nova Scotia, which will reach that number before the end of the decade. If you’re hoping to head east for your degree, expect to pay $88,490/year in Nova Scotia in 2024.

You might also like: Albertans want to move to this Canadian city and we totally get why

There are some BIG changes coming to AHS and Albertans have thoughts

Here’s how much post-secondary tuition costs in Canada by province

The CEO and president of Embark, Andrew Lo, says the cost of education has historically outpaced inflation and it is important to plan ahead.

The most surprising statistic on the list might be which provinces came out more affordable. BC is well known for its high cost of living but it seems to be a good investment for students, coming in eighth on the list with an average cost of $68,495 for a four-year degree.