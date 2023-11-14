Calgary vs. Edmonton drivers: People say one spot is WAY worse

Most Alberta drivers have, at one point or another, driven in either of the province’s sister cities, and many have harboured some strong opinions about both.

Earlier this month, we asked you which city you think has the worst drivers, and the answer was pretty clear: Edmonton. The poll revealed where the worst drivers are and what makes them so frustrating on the road.

Just over 58% of respondents said Edmonton has the worst drivers, and just as many of those respondents say they live in the capital city. There were many different grievances, but many of them mentioned merging.

“I moved to Edmonton from Calgary last year and Edmonton drivers have a me first attitude and will not allow you to change lanes or merge. This causes traffic jams and snarl ups,” said one person.

“A ‘Me first attitude’ Edmonton drivers lack curtesy [sic] and merging rules. They refuse to let you merge into their lane in front of them. They seem to be in a great hurry to get to the next traffic light to be in front of you. I moved to Edmonton from Calgary and find this behavior appalling!” said another.

Another frustration that was regularly mentioned? Not signalling while changing lanes.

According to the poll, Calgary also has some nasty driving behaviours to work on, such as cutting people off and driving too fast.

What do you think about these results? Are they fair? Let us know in the comments below.