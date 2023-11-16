13 incredible things to do this weekend in Calgary: November 17 to 19

Even if the weather hasn’t quite caught up yet, so many major winter and Christmas events are making their way back to Calgary this weekend.

If you live for Christmas lights and cozy events, this weekend was made for you.

Silver and Bold at Telus Spark

What: Visit Telus Spark this weekend and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays, while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!”

When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Telus Spark, 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $19 for kids, $26 for adults, and can be purchased online here

GIRAF Independent Animation Festival

What: These are not the animated films of your childhood, GIRAF will show just how creative and adult-friendly animation can be. It’s hosted by Calgary’s own Quickdraw Animation Society, with a huge lineup of both locally made and international films. View the full lineup here.

When: November 16 to 19 in-person and November 20 to 27 online

Where: Globe Cinema — 617 8th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets start at $10 per screening to $60 for the full festival pass and can be purchased online here

Fireside Storytelling at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary is hosting fireside storytelling this Saturday. Gather around the campfire with warm drinks and hear stories told by Blackfoot storytellers.

When: November 4 and 18, from 3 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $15 plus online ticketing fees. You can book them here

Films at the Fort

What: Fort Calgary is showing holiday-themed films throughout the month of November in the Burnswest Theatre. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! Elf and Home Alone are just two of the films scheduled to show this month and this weekend it’s Elf!

When: Saturdays in November

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Spruce Meadows 2023 International Christmas Market

What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over three weekends this holiday season and starting this weekend. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many photo ops and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event.

When: November 17 to 19, November 24 to 26, and December 1 to 3

Time: Fridays from noon to 8 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; tickets can be found here

Light Up Okotoks

What: It’s the 30th year that Okotoks will be kicking off the holiday season with its annual light event. There will be wagon rides, warm fire pits, choir performances, late-night shopping, Spirit of Christmas Artisan Market, and more.

When: November 17, 5:30 to 9 pm

Where: Elizabeth Street, Okotoks

Price: Free

Inglewood Holiday Night Market

What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with vendors selling locally sourced and handmade goods, from crafts to vintage clothing, antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: November 17, 18, 24, and 25, and December 1 and 2

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: South Bank Building — 880 9th Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: $5

Metric in concert

What: Straight out of the ’90s with some major hits in the 2010s, Metric is a well-known name in the alternative music scene. If you loved Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, you definitely know at least one of their songs.

When: November 17, 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre, 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Tickets start at $137 and can be purchased online here

Zoolights

What: The Calgary Zoo + Wilder Institute is bringing back the iconic light show this weekend with so many new things, including polar bears – both real and light-up!

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Tickets: Tickets to Zoolights are $14.95 plus tax for kids ages three to 15 and $21.95 for adults. They can be purchased here. Sunlight tickets, which include day admission to the zoo and Zoolights afterwards, can also be purchased here.

Santa Claus Celebration of Lights

What: This annual Christmas street celebration is returning to Banff this winter, and there is so much for the whole family to do! There will be musical performances, a chance to visit Santa’s Workshop and write letters to jolly old St. Nick, and holiday crafts. At dusk, Santa and Mrs. Claus will lead their dancing elves and additional performers down Banff Avenue, and Santa will light up the mountain town.

When: November 18, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Banff Avenue between Wolf Street and Buffalo Street

Price: Free

Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gunn! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spin-off musical, complete with a full-course meal until mid-January.

When: Now until January 13, 2024, with various showtimes

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults at $49.95 for kids aged 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

What: Rosebud Theatre is presenting a special story for the holiday season this year: The Christmas Truce of 1914. “The remarkable true story of the Christmas truce of 1914 — an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and above all peace, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.” Tickets include a buffet.

When: November 3 to December 23

Where: Rosebud Theatre – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud, Alberta

Price: Tickets are $95 for adults and $75 for youth and can be purchased online here

Light the Night at Discovery Wildlife Park

What: It’s time to pile into the car with five or 15 of your closest friends and family to see this year’s Discovery Wildlife Park light display.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Discovery Wildlife Park, 5400 42nd Avenue, Innisfail

Price: $30 to $100, depending on the number of people in the vehicle. Tickets can be purchased at the door.