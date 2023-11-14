Calgary could see a massive 23°C degree temperature drop next week

It’s been an extremely warm November so far in Calgary, but you might want to enjoy it while it lasts since temperatures are expected to drop drastically next week.

Calgarians were lucky enough to enjoy a warm long weekend with a 14°C high on Monday, but all good things must come to an end.

The Weather Network’s 14-day forecast shows temperatures all below zero starting next Wednesday.

The overnight low on next Wednesday and Thursday is -9°C, a whopping 23°C shift from yesterday.

Some snow is expected to hit the city tomorrow but won’t last long, and Calgarians should be able to enjoy another week of warm weather before pulling out those winter jackets again.

On the bright side, the temperature drop should help the ski hills and skating rinks make their return across Calgary.