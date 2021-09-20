Alberta-based pizza chain adds beer to its delivery and takeout menu

Name a better combo than beer and pizza. We’ll wait.

There might be a few, but a cold brew and a slice of cheesy pie are definitely near the top of the list.

Pizza 73 recognized this, and the company has announced that it will have beer as a beverage offering at over 40 locations throughout Alberta.

August 23 marked the initial launch of beer at 23 Pizza 73 locations in Alberta, with more sites to follow this fall. The chain has plans to license most of its restaurants across Western Canada by summer 2022, according to a press release.

Customers at the select locations will have the opportunity to purchase beer for takeout or for delivery with any food purchase.

And as if that’s not exciting enough, in celebration of the launch at Pizza 73, an exclusive limited-edition large pizza box featuring six pop-out drink coasters is now available at some locations in Alberta. There’s a limited supply though, so you’re going to want to jump on this quick.

Pizza 73 is known for adding new and innovative offerings to their menu, including Gluten Free pizza and chicken options, Dairy Free Cheeze, and Cauliflower Crust, along with chicken wings, which were unique to the pizza industry when the restaurant put them to its menu in the early ’90s.

Licensed Pizza 73 locations include:

Calgary

3917D 17th Avenue SE

7527 Macleod Trail SW

2803 17th Avenue SW

#2108 – 380 Canyon Meadows Drive SE

#8 – 7196 Temple Drive NE

#301 – 8888 Country Hills Boulevard NW

503 McKnight Boulevard NE

Unit D10, 1340 7 Mahogany Plaza SE

Edmonton

3520 137th Avenue

14728 Stony Plain Road

15315 97th Street

5003 118th Avenue

3426 43rd Avenue

6839 170th Street

107 Haddow Close

12623 153rd Avenue

5240 199th Street

15703 66th Street

11435 Kingsway Avenue

5433 Gateway Boulevard

8106 82nd Avenue

Building 2, Unit #103 – 16236 Ellerslie Road SW

Airdrie

#201 – 960 Yankee Valley Boulevard SE

Camrose

4725 65th Street

Leduc

#107 – 5103 50th Avenue

Lethbridge

538 Mayor Magrath Drive S

Medicine Hat

510D Kingsway Avenue SE

3215 Dunmore Road SE

Olds

#400 – 6900 46th Street

Red Deer

#3 – 6842 50th Avenue

4912 43rd Street

Sherwood Park

1080 Strathcona Drive

#280 – 664 Wye Road

Spruce Grove

#123 – 16 Westway Road

St. Albert

3512 Tudor Glen Market

#100 – 392 St. Albert Trail

Strathmore

200 Ranch Market

Wetaskiwin

5008 50th Avenue

For more information about Pizza 73’s beer launch, or to place your order, visit pizza73.com.