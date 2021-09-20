Alberta-based pizza chain adds beer to its delivery and takeout menu
Name a better combo than beer and pizza. We’ll wait.
There might be a few, but a cold brew and a slice of cheesy pie are definitely near the top of the list.
Pizza 73 recognized this, and the company has announced that it will have beer as a beverage offering at over 40 locations throughout Alberta.
August 23 marked the initial launch of beer at 23 Pizza 73 locations in Alberta, with more sites to follow this fall. The chain has plans to license most of its restaurants across Western Canada by summer 2022, according to a press release.
Customers at the select locations will have the opportunity to purchase beer for takeout or for delivery with any food purchase.
And as if that’s not exciting enough, in celebration of the launch at Pizza 73, an exclusive limited-edition large pizza box featuring six pop-out drink coasters is now available at some locations in Alberta. There’s a limited supply though, so you’re going to want to jump on this quick.
Pizza 73 is known for adding new and innovative offerings to their menu, including Gluten Free pizza and chicken options, Dairy Free Cheeze, and Cauliflower Crust, along with chicken wings, which were unique to the pizza industry when the restaurant put them to its menu in the early ’90s.
Licensed Pizza 73 locations include:
Calgary
- 3917D 17th Avenue SE
- 7527 Macleod Trail SW
- 2803 17th Avenue SW
- #2108 – 380 Canyon Meadows Drive SE
- #8 – 7196 Temple Drive NE
- #301 – 8888 Country Hills Boulevard NW
- 503 McKnight Boulevard NE
- Unit D10, 1340 7 Mahogany Plaza SE
Edmonton
- 3520 137th Avenue
- 14728 Stony Plain Road
- 15315 97th Street
- 5003 118th Avenue
- 3426 43rd Avenue
- 6839 170th Street
- 107 Haddow Close
- 12623 153rd Avenue
- 5240 199th Street
- 15703 66th Street
- 11435 Kingsway Avenue
- 5433 Gateway Boulevard
- 8106 82nd Avenue
- Building 2, Unit #103 – 16236 Ellerslie Road SW
Airdrie
- #201 – 960 Yankee Valley Boulevard SE
Camrose
- 4725 65th Street
Leduc
- #107 – 5103 50th Avenue
Lethbridge
- 538 Mayor Magrath Drive S
Medicine Hat
- 510D Kingsway Avenue SE
- 3215 Dunmore Road SE
Olds
- #400 – 6900 46th Street
Red Deer
- #3 – 6842 50th Avenue
- 4912 43rd Street
Sherwood Park
- 1080 Strathcona Drive
- #280 – 664 Wye Road
Spruce Grove
-
#123 – 16 Westway Road
St. Albert
- 3512 Tudor Glen Market
- #100 – 392 St. Albert Trail
Strathmore
- 200 Ranch Market
Wetaskiwin
- 5008 50th Avenue
For more information about Pizza 73’s beer launch, or to place your order, visit pizza73.com.