Fuwa Fuwa, a popular Japanese pancake restaurant, is opening its new location in Calgary soon.

This new outpost coming soon to Chinook Plaza in Calgary. It’ll be the third location in Calgary, with the others in the University District and in Kensington.

There are already some amazing places to eat at CF Chinook Centre, and this looks like it’ll be one of the best.

This chain is known for unbelievably soft and airy pancakes, with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

The name means “fluffy fluffy” in Japanese, and the pancakes are some of the fluffiest you’ll ever try.

These pancakes are made by whipping egg whites to soft peaks, which is how they get their souffle-like quality. Also like a souffle, the pancakes are cooked slowly at a low temperature.

It’s a delicate process that combines soufflé and traditional pancake cooking techniques, creating a one-of-a-kind item that Calgary will lose it over.

The Fuwa Fuwa Signature is served with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas, but there are also creations like tiramisu, crème brûlée, and matcha and red bean pancakes.

Pancakes are the way to go here, but there are also extravagant waffle dishes, macarons, rolls, crepes, cookies, and even burnt-top cheesecake.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding this sweet new spot.

Fuwa Fuwa

Address: 3945 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Address: 1111 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Instagram