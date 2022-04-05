Fusion Sushi was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at the Fusion Sushi restaurant located on 17th Avenue in Calgary that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“There was evidence of rodents in the food establishment,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“An abundance of mouse droppings were observed on storage shelves being used to store dry food in the kitchen, on the floor underneath the two compartment food preparation sinks in the kitchen, and on the floor beside and behind the chest-style deep freeze in the kitchen.”

“Wiping cloths in the facility were not being stored in food contact surface sanitizer,” the order also stated.

This closure order from the AHS was issued on March 31, including a verbal order on the same date.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, like unsafe food practices being observed, damaged surfaces in the food establishment, and an accumulation of oil, grease, and/or debris on surfaces throughout the food establishment.

“Food and containers of food were being stored directly on the floor in the kitchen, in the walk-in cooler, and in the bar area,” read the AHS order.

“Raw meat was being stored above ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler.” “A shelf for a food preparation table in the kitchen was being lined with cardboard that was damaged and soiled.” Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like removing and safely disposing of mouse droppings and cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces contaminated by mouse excrement. There were also several repairs and food storage changes to be made before reopening.

The current status of the order on the AHS website is active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.

We have reached out to the ownership for further comments.

Fusion Sushi

Address: 1137 17th Avenue SW, Calgary