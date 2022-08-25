Barley and Smoke, one of the most fun Calgary food events of the year, is back this weekend.

Drawing together Calgary’s top chefs and brew masters, this is also the Grillin’ for a Cure fundraiser, raising money for children with cancer.

Load up your plate with saucy ribs, skewered meat, and grilled veg at this BBQ event. Beers, cider, and more pair perfectly with the food and also the live entertainment going on all day.

With the purchase of a general admission ticket, each attendee will receive a sample from every beer, cider, and food vendor at the Barley and Smoke food festival.

A few of these vendors include some of the best spots in the city, like Whiskey Rose Saloon, Cabin Brewing Co., Last Best Brewing, Cluck n Cleaver, Beirut Street Food, Rodney’s Oyster House, and so many more. These breweries, bars, and restaurants will all be competing for top breweries and eateries will be competing for awards like Best Beer, Best Ribs, Best Hand-Held, and Best Skewer.

Friday, August 26 at 7 pm is when tickets to this popular event close, so get your tickets here.

It’s for a good cause!

Barley and Smoke

When: Saturday, August 27, from 4 to 9 pm

Where: ENMAX PARK – Elbow River Pathway and MacDonald Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Starts at $95

