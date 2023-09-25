All the places to catch free live music in and around Calgary this October

There are so many places around Calgary to catch live music for free, and we’ve put together a great list to get you started!

There’s nothing cozier than a night (or afternoon), of sweet melodies playing in an intimate venue. You won’t want to miss being serenaded at one of these fantastic spots in Calgary.

Instrumental Stories at the Calgary Public Library

What: Hosted by the Calgary Public Library and CBC Calgary, these programs are designed to highlight different cultures through music. It’s returning for it’s second season at the end of September, for more information click here.

When: Thursdays at the end of each month

Where: Memorial Park Library, 1221 2nd Street SW

Live Music at Rocky View Brewing

What: Head out to the beautiful landscape of the Foothills and take in the live music at one of Cochrane’s local breweries. Enjoy an evening of free live music, great beer and tasty food!

When: October 28, 6 to 9 pm

Where: Rocky View Taproom 420 1st Street, Cochrane

Acoustic Afternoons at the King Eddy

What: The King Eddy is a hip local favourite with a wide range of musical performances taking place throughout the week. Acoustic Afternoons is a great way to enjoy some of that music for free, with a side of warm breakfast in this historic 1905 tavern. For a full list of performances click here. You’ll also want to keep your eyes open for the occasional free happy hour!

When: Saturdays at 11:30 am

Where: King Eddy, 438 9th Avenue SE

Music nights at Cafe Gravity

What: Cafe Gravity offers an intimate venue to check out local musicians and grab a drink at the same time. It regularly hosts live music nights to support local talent. The shows are free but you can also contribute to the tip bucket.

There are so many different shows, for the full schedule click here.

When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays are emerging artist nights, Thursdays are singer/songwriter nights and Fridays and Saturdays are showcasing nights. For more information click here.

Where: Cafe Gravity, 909 10th Street SE, Calgary, Alberta

Romero Distilling Free Live Music on Saturday Nights

What: Romero Distilling offers free live music on Saturday nights with everything from easy-listening to country covers. To view a full list of upcoming performers until the end of September click here.

When: Saturday nights, 7 to 10 pm

Where: 688 Heritage Drive SE #300