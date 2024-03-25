Amid soaring food costs, Canadians share creative ways to make tasty meals for cheap

Is it even possible to eat cheap — yet delicious — food in Canada anymore?

As Canadians battle a cost-of-living crisis, many have had to limit eating out and are cutting food costs at home. Unfortunately, the cost of feeding oneself isn’t looking to get any more affordable this year.

Canada’s Food Price Report 2024, published in December 2023, predicted that food prices would increase by 2.5% to 4.5% in 2024. This means the average Canadian family of four is expected to spend $16,297.20 on food in 2024, an increase of up to $701.79 from last year. According to the report, the most significant increase in food prices ranges from 5% to 7% in the categories of bakery, meat, and vegetables.

Something like a big juicy steak might be delicious and simple to make, but it can also be expensive. Many other dishes might seem more affordable at first, but they call for so many ingredients that you might end up spending a lot more than you bargained for.

If you find yourself ordering food less frequently than you used to, fear not because there are ways to make some scrumptious meals on a budget. And who better to get tips from than fellow Canadians who are shopping at the same grocery stores as you?

A Reddit user asked Canadians for “tasty, affordable meals” they like to make; many were happy to share their go-to recipes, and you might want to add one to your weekly rotation.

One person stated that their favourite meal to make for cheap is shepherd’s pie.

Even though ground beef has become more expensive than it used to be, it remains one of the more affordable meat choices in Canadian grocery stores. At Walmart Canada, a medium-sized tray of ground beef currently costs $8.55 for a 1.20 to 1.40 kg package at $6.11/kg, which is certainly not a bad price considering the average price of ground beef in January was $11.6/kg, according to Statistics Canada.

A bag of frozen veggies is cheaper than fresh, goes a long way, and makes for a delicious and nutritious pie filling. At Walmart, a 750g bag of frozen mixed vegetables only costs $2.57.

Another user agreed, adding that the shepherd’s pie “freezes really well,” which is great if you want to save time, take advantage of bulk-buy sales, and prep meals for a big family.

For an even cheaper (and vegetarian) version, others suggest replacing meat with lentils.

Rice also appears to be a popular staple, especially for pairing with leftovers.

A 900g bag of Great Value long grain white rice at Walmart costs just $3.97, which is just 19 cents per serving.

Then there’s the ultimate cheap food item: instant ramen. It may not be healthy, but it’s still one of the cheapest foods out there. At Walmart, you can grab an 85g packet of Mr. Noodles for just 47 cents.

Canadians like to get creative by bulking it up with vegetables, cheese, and eggs, as well as their own seasonings.

Just like noodles, Kraft Dinner appears to be another favourite, and it’s easy to see why — a 200g box retails for a mere $1.57 at Walmart.

Other users get pretty creative with cans of tuna, which stores well and can be used in a variety of dishes — from salads and sandwiches to curries and hand pies. For just 97 cents per 170g can, it’s a great and cheap source of protein.

When it comes to their favourite “poverty meal” one person said that they love cream of chicken soup with eggs on toast.

It’s definitely an easy and cheap meal to assemble: a 284ml can of Campbell’s Cream of Chicken Condensed soup costs $2.47, a 675g loaf of white bread costs $1.97, and a dozen eggs costs $3.87.

Another commenter suggested taking an entirely different approach: making the most of meal kit trials.

“Take advantage of cheap trials of Chef’s Plate, HelloFresh, Goodfood, etc.,” they wrote. “You’ll get a week’s worth of meals for like $40 with a trial (versus $150 off trial). Keep the recipe cards, they’re super easy to read and reuse.”

What are some of your favourite budget meals? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Isabelle Docto