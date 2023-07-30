10 great things to do in Calgary this week: July 31 to August 4

So long, July, and hello, August! Who’s ready to have some fun?

From Calgary Fringe Festival to a zombie scavenger hunt and more, here are 10 fantastic things to do in Calgary from July 31 to August 4. And yes, there’s a long weekend coming up!

Try your luck in a zombie apocalypse

Calgary Zombie Scavenger

What: If you’ve ever wondered whether or not you would survive a zombie apocalypse, this Calgary event could be your chance to find out. You can sign up in teams of up to 10 people, and using your smartphone, scavenge the city for food supplies, weapons and shelter. On top of scavenging for items, you’ll also be tasked with answering a series of trivia questions. You can take part in the 60 minute challenge between 9 am to 5 pm. Ticket price covers the participation of 1 team.

When: July 31, 9 am – 5 pm

Where: Downtown Harley Hotchkiss Gardens, 611 4 Street, SW, Calgary

Price: $29.30, tickets available here

Show off your trivia knowledge

The Dirty Duck

What: Every Monday night is trivia night at the Dirty Duck in Inglewood. It will test your general knowledge and music knowledge with “Name That Tune.” Don’t miss this chance to show off in front of your friends!

When: July 31, 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Where: Dirty Duck Pub, 1336 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB

Price: FREE tickets available here

Break out your skates in Strathmore

Skatemore Girls

What: If you’ve been dying to break out your skates and find a new group to hangout with, this free skate meet-up could be just what you’re looking for! All wheels are welcome.

When: July 31, 5 pm

Where: Strathmore Youth Centre & Skatepark, 170 Brent Boulevard, Strathmore, Alberta

Price: FREE but donations welcome here.

Groove to some Blues

Calgary International Blues Fest

What: The Calgary International Blues Fest kicks off this week and it’s going to be BIG! Check out the list of performances here.

When: July 31 – August 6

Where: Millennium Park, 1220 9 Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Online ticket prices range from $40 – $135 and are available here until August 2. Prices at the gate are between $50 – $65.

Check out some live theatre

Calgary Fringe Festival

What: Fringe festivals are popular across the world and are an opportunity for artists at all stages of their careers to share their stories. Alberta is actually home to the second largest fringe festival in North America in Edmonton, but Calgary’s festival is a beloved staple summer event.

When: August 4 – 12

Where: Multiple locations throughout the city, you can see the schedule here.

Price: Standard tickets are $20 and are available for purchase here.

Sign your kids up for an animal-themed camp

Calgary Humane Society Summer Camp: Everything Animal

What: This summer camp is great for kids who love animals or are looking to learn more about taking care of one of their own. Full of fun activities and animal care education, this could be the perfect camp for your kids and maybe a new furry friend!

When: July 31 – August 4

Where: Calgary Humane Society, 4455 110 Ave SE, Calgary

Price: $270 for the week. Tickets available here

Experience the passion of flamenco

Night of Flamenco, Romero Distilling Co.

What: Experience a night of flamenco performed by Anastassiia Alexander with musicial accompaniment by guitarist Michael Boyle.

When: August 4, 7:00 pm

Where: Romero Distilling Co., 688 Heritage Drive SE #300, Calgary

Price: $15, tickets are available here

Participate in an outdoor art therapy event

Art & Beat

What: This free outdoor multicultural event is a chance to give art therapy a try if you haven’t already. The main activity will be mask making but there will also be drumming and African dance. Attendees can drop-in and participate at their own pace.

When: August 3, 3 pm – 8 pm

Where: Century Gardens, 826 8 Street SW, Calgary

Price: FREE tickets can be reserved here

Take your yoga practice outside

Harmonik Flow Yoga

What: If you’ve been wanting to try yoga but have been feeling a little shy about starting, this class could be a great start! It’s a beginner vinyasa class that includes meditation and pranayama, you’ll be sure to feel both relaxed and energized at the end!

When: August 3, 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: Meet at the downtown side of the Peace Bridge

Price: $5 – $15 and can be paid at the event.

Protect the environment by pulling weeds at Weaselhead Park

Weaselhead Preservation Society

What: Join the Weaselhead Preservation Society as they remove invasive plants and help protect biodiversity at Weaselhead Park!

When: August 3

Where: Meet at the grey shed at the Weaselhead Park Parking Lot,6615 37 Street SW, Calgary

Price: FREE but if you’d like to support the society’s preservation work, you can help here.