As grocery prices skyrocket throughout the country, people have been struggling to keep up and are now turning to alternative grocery stores in protest.

Altgrocery.ca, a crowdsourced platform, has rounded up alternative grocery stores in BC where people can buy food from local vendors.

The platform hopes to facilitate “the discovery of independent grocers, bakeries, country markets, international stores, and local farmers’ markets in Canada.”

So far, the website has amassed 194 local grocery stores around Alberta and welcomes applications from anyone looking to spotlight their favourite local grocery stores. Butcher Block & Smoke House Ltd in Sherwood Park, European Market Deli and Produce in Calgary, and Tropical House Food Market in Edmonton are just some of the stores named in the directory. To see the full list, click here.

"Launching a nationwide website right out of the gate is pretty bold—typically, websites start small and expand slowly from the big cities. But to quickly support Canadian grocery shoppers who are feeling the pinch, we dove right in. Now, we're relying on you to help us fill the map," reads their website.

Someone released a "Steal from Loblaws Day" song and Canadians have mixed reactions

Canadians boycotting Loblaw now demand it address shrinkflation, put price caps on essential goods Many people are turning to local stores such as the ones listed amid the increasing cost of groceries. In particular, a mass group has formed on Reddit to boycott Loblaws this May. The subreddit “Loblaws Is Out of Control” is protesting the chain store because customers are frustrated about the continuous price hikes. Over 53,000 members are involved in the online community and are gearing up for a month-long boycott of the store. “Seeing groceries — an essential that nobody can avoid paying for — rise beyond the rate of inflation is really upsetting a lot of people,” the creator of the subreddit told Daily Hive in March. “Because Loblaw is one of the most prolific grocers in the country, many people have placed most of that frustration onto Loblaws.” The page has instead encouraged people to participate in “Local Grocer Day,” which will focus on supporting and buying from the local vendors within the community.

With files from Beth Rochester and Isabelle Docto