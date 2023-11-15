There’s a free Christmas light event happening near Calgary, and it looks like something out of the perfect cheesy holiday movie.
There will be wagon rides, warm fire pits, choir performances, a holiday market, and of course, the lighting of a giant community Christmas tree!
View this post on Instagram
It’s the 30th year the Town of Okotoks has put on the event to kick off the holiday season, and it draws a huge crowd every year.
The main event, the lighting of the big tree, will happen at the Old Towne plaza at 7 pm.
There will also be a fireworks show to end the night at 9 pm at Lineham Park.
View this post on Instagram
Organizers have planned ahead for the popular event, with transportation to the festivities being offered by bus. Southland transportation will be available from the Foothills Centennial Centre and Seaman Stadium/Okotoks Dawgs. It’s new this year and completely free, with buses running continuously until 10:30 pm.
There will also be a place to donate money and non-perishable goods to the Okotoks Food Bank for people to get into the spirit of giving!
So get ready to bundle up and enjoy a beautiful night under the stars with some sparkly lights and festive music this Friday.
- You might also like:
- Zoolights returns to Calgary this week, and there are so many new things
- All the magical things to look forward to in Banff this winter
- Calgary could see a massive 23°C degree temperature drop next week
Light Up Okotoks
When: November 17, 5:30 to 9 pm
Where: Elizabeth Street, Okotoks
Price: Free