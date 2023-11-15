EventsChristmasWinter

Light up a GIANT Christmas tree and so much more at this free event near Calgary

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Nov 15 2023, 5:21 pm
Light up a GIANT Christmas tree and so much more at this free event near Calgary
@magnussen_real_estate/Instagram | @sherlock77_yy/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Rhythm & Howl Wine and Dinner Series

Wed, November 22, 6:30pm

Rhythm & Howl Wine and Dinner Series

Dave's Big Art Show Holiday Edition

Sat, December 9, 1:00pm

Dave's Big Art Show Holiday Edition

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There’s a free Christmas light event happening near Calgary, and it looks like something out of the perfect cheesy holiday movie.

There will be wagon rides, warm fire pits, choir performances, a holiday market, and of course, the lighting of a giant community Christmas tree!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elks Hall Light Up Okotoks Market (@lightupokotoksmarket)

It’s the 30th year the Town of Okotoks has put on the event to kick off the holiday season, and it draws a huge crowd every year.

The main event, the lighting of the big tree, will happen at the Old Towne plaza at 7 pm. 

There will also be a fireworks show to end the night at 9 pm at Lineham Park.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elks Hall Light Up Okotoks Market (@lightupokotoksmarket)

Organizers have planned ahead for the popular event, with transportation to the festivities being offered by bus. Southland transportation will be available from the Foothills Centennial Centre and Seaman Stadium/Okotoks Dawgs. It’s new this year and completely free, with buses running continuously until 10:30 pm. 

There will also be a place to donate money and non-perishable goods to the Okotoks Food Bank for people to get into the spirit of giving!

So get ready to bundle up and enjoy a beautiful night under the stars with some sparkly lights and festive music this Friday.

Light Up Okotoks

When: November 17, 5:30 to 9 pm
Where: Elizabeth Street, Okotoks
Price: Free

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
+ Christmas
+ Winter
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop