Enjoy FREE breakfast at a big Groundhog Day celebration in Alberta this week
Alberta has seen some pretty wacky weather this winter, and many are looking forward to seeing it come to an end. Fortunately, there’s a big event happening in the province this week that might announce the coming of spring.
It’s hard to believe that Groundhog Day is already here, and one town in Alberta is ready to go with its iconic annual celebration.
Balzac Billy is Alberta’s favourite groundhog and makes a return every year to let everyone know how many weeks of winter are left. If Billy sees his shadow, legend has it, the region could be in for another six weeks of winter, and if not, an early spring is in sight!
There’s a reason to be hopeful, seeing as this year’s relatively strong El Niño is expected to average to above-average temperatures.
If you’d like to join in the celebrations while waiting for Billy’s prediction, make sure to head to the Blue Grass Nursery & Garden Centre this Friday starting at 7 am for a free breakfast and other awesome festivities.
Balzac Billy Groundhog Day & Annual Groundhog Day Breakfast
When: February 2 from 7 to 9 am
Where: Blue Grass Nursery & Garden Centre, 260130B Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View
Price: FREE