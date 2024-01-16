Lotus Lantern Night Market coming to Calgary this summer

Calgary has plenty of incredible food festivals and night markets to check out, but this summer, it looks like a brand-new one is about to enter the mix.

Lotus Lantern is a unique night market coming to Calgary which is set to be the largest Asian pop culture market in the city.

The event, which is due to take place this summer, will highlight the very best in Asian cultural experiences, from food and drink to music, all under the glow of neon lights and lanterns.

No night market would be complete without snacks, as Lotus Lantern will be bringing the goods with plenty of affordable and authentic Asian street food.

While a full list of vendors has yet to be announced, the night market teased treats such as takoyaki, fried squid, Korean Tteokbokki, and Vietnamese pizza.

As well as a huge array of eats to check out, visitors to the night market will also get to experience a “soju garden” with exclusive soju-based cocktails, and we can only imagine how dreamy it’s going to be.

There will also be hand-crafted goods, live music, and so much more to explore.

The night market is being hosted by Roots Collective, a non-profit events organization that celebrates Asian pop culture and empowers Asian minorities.

Stay tuned for more exciting information on the night market!