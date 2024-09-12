Whether you’re looking for a staycation or visiting from out of province, you may want to hit up one of these four Alberta hotels that are receiving a big honour from Michelin.

Selected by the Michelin Guide Inspectors, the hotels rounded out the “world’s most outstanding experiences,” with Michelin presenting its first Michelin Key selection dedicated to North American hotels.

Only 33 hotels were selected in Canada, with a ranking of one to three keys given.

A flurry of Alberta hotels landed on the list, all with one Michelin key, which means “a very special stay.” The guide calls a one-key hotel a true gem with its own character and personality. It may break the mold, offer something different or simply be one of the best of its type. Service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.

The hotels awarded one key in the province were the Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff, The Dorian, Autograph Collection in Calgary, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, and Post Hotel and Spa, both in Lake Louise.

The Michelin Guide inspection team selected the hotels based on anonymous stays or visits—independently of existing labels, tourism stars, and pre-established quotas.