Sneak peek: A first look at what the rooms will be like in Calgary's newest boutique hotel (PHOTOS)

Calgary’s newest boutique hotel, The Dorian, is expected to open this summer, and the rooms are going to be absolutely stunning. Not to mention, we’re already drooling over the onsite dining options.

Inspired by Oscar Wilde’s novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Dorian Hotel is slated to open its doors in summer 2022 and, once complete, will feature 137 uniquely themed guest rooms in a 27-storey tower.

The premium lifestyle hotel is now accepting reservations for dates beginning this fall, and guests can book accommodations or plan to host a special occasion in one of its stunning event spaces.

The Dorian’s boutique-inspired design and themed guest rooms are poised to give guests a unique, authentic experience.

“Designed with the essence of Oscar Wilde’s infamous novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray, the Dorian is a hotel with soul that blends modern comfort with British whimsy and local flavour, providing guests with a memorable, warm and fun stay,” reads a press release from the company.

Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Calgary’s business district, The Dorian will be two hotels in one. The lower portion of the building will be home to traditional Courtyard Marriott rooms, featuring all the comforts you’ve come to expect from the brand.

The upper portion of the tower will feature Autograph Collection rooms and be the true essence of The Dorian Hotel.

The hotel’s community-focused business model will source local suppliers for a number of things that The Dorian will use, ranging from food and beverage offerings to soap and linens.

Art will also be obtained from local creatives and the hotel rooms boast plenty of fun patterns and textures.

The team behind The Dorian has combined a British-inspired feel alongside touches that are pure Alberta, such as hallway carpeting with wild roses portrayed atop a traditional plaid pattern.

Guest accommodations include peacock feather-printed wallpaper, fluffy white bathmats, houndstooth carpet, and a copy of The Picture of Dorian Gray in each room.

Bar carts and luxe glassware in the guest rooms provide a truly first-class feel, and The Dorian has teamed up with Eau Claire Distillery to create a custom-brewed Earl Grey gin.

To round out guests’ experience, there are three restaurants onsite. The Dorian will boast a 27th-floor outdoor patio and resto-lounge and, the hotel’s dining options will be led by executive chef Kevin D. Birch.

Birch is an accomplished chef, a successful entrepreneur, and has been a culinary instructor at one of Canada’s top hospitality schools, SAIT. He has led teams of more than 200 culinary professionals and has worked in two of Canada’s top 100 restaurants.

The chef will be overseeing all three culinary offerings at The Dorian: Prologue, Bistro Novelle, and The Wilde.

The Wilde is a fine-dining restaurant located on the hotel’s 27th floor that will feature organic, sustainable, and local ingredients.

The Dorian hotel is a project of the PBA Group of Companies, in partnership with Autograph Collection Hotels and Courtyard by Marriott.

PBA Group is a 56-year-old company with deep Calgary roots. The full-spectrum real estate group is based right in the city, providing commercial real estate solutions through its operating entities.

Guests can book their experience at The Dorian now by visiting marriott.com, using the Marriott Bonvoy App, or calling Marriott Central Reservations.