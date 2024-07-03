Pack your bags and get ready for some mountain views! The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise has been voted Alberta’s Leading Hotel Suite in the 31st World Travel Awards.

It’s no surprise the iconic hotel in Banff National Park nabbed the prestigious award. It was also hailed as Alberta’s Leading Resort.

The suite that earned the hotel the award was the Lakeview Suite, beating out the Presidential Suite at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District, the Signature Valley View One Bedroom Suite at the Rimrock Resort Hotel, and the Crown Suite at Fairmont Banff Springs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (@fairmontcll)

You might also like: Magazine names Jasper one of the best places to visit in Canada

A hotel nestled in the mountains was just named the best in Canada

Pay up: Alberta's fuel tax rates won't change all summer

Opened in 1890, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise holds 539 rooms and 36,000 square feet of event space.

Another Fairmont property in Banff National Park also snagged a hefty title — with the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel being awarded the best in Canada.