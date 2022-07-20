Snowcapz Cafe, a popular Korean dessert spot in Calgary, is opening its second location this week.

Opening on July 22, this spot is known for making fresh, creative, and healthy desserts with authentic Korean ingredients, specializing in croffles, shaved ice treats, and other snacks.

This unique eatery and cafe’s second spot will be located in the heart of northeast Calgary #316 – 999 36th Street NE. The original location is found at 216 14th Avenue SE.

To celebrate the big day, the Snowcapz Cafe team will be offering several different buy-one-get-one-free deals and events from July 22 to 24.

This BOGO deal applies to the first 50 walk-in orders per day, so hurry up and get in line! Two items (MAX) of the same flavour will be redeemed for this BOGO event, and the items must be the same flavour with no limit on options.

Choose a croffle, drink, or mountain, feel free!

There are basically six categories of Korean treats here to choose from, each with multiple tasty options.

The menu has shaved ice “mountains,” Korean snacks, croffles, milky drinks, coffee drinks, and fruity drinks.

The signature item at Snowcapz Cafe is the mountain drinks, made with decadent bases and exciting toppings. Some are made with house-made Korean sugar cookies and ice cream, others with chocolate, fresh bananas, and Oreo, while others contain fresh fruits and egg jelly.

Korean snacks include fun dalgona cookies you can cut out, like the ones from the popular Squid Games series on Netflix. There are also a few hot options like tteokbokki with dumplings and cheese sticks.

Croffles are an amazing marriage of croissants and waffles and here they come topped with toppings like Nutella, marshmallows, and caramel, to name a few.

Milky cold drinks, fruity cold drinks, and classic coffees all come in so many delicious flavours, from rich and sweet to healthy and refreshing.

Get in line quick and take advantage of this sweet deal.

Snowcapz Cafe

Address: #316 – 999 36th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram