Evacuation alert issued for communities south of Fort McMurray due to wildfire

An evacuation alert has been issued for areas south of Fort McMurray due to a wildfire creeping up on small communities in the area.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says that “anyone in the Gregoire Lake Estate, Anzac, and Fort McMurray First Nation #468 area should be ready to leave on short notice.”

The evacuation alert was issued due to the potential of the nearby wildfire spreading toward the community.

At this time, an evacuation order has not been issued.

Anzac is approximately 48 kilometres south of Fort McMurray and Gregoire Lake Estate is approximately 35 kilometres south of the city.