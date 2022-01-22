These former Flames will suit up for Sweden at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

A pair of familiar faces to the Calgary Flames are Beijing-bound to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Defenseman Oscar Fantenberg and forward Joakim Nordstrom have each been named to Sweden’s 25-man roster for the tournament, the team announced Friday.

Neither were long-term members of the Flames.

Fantenberg played 124 games over three seasons in the NHL but suited up for just 15 skates in Calgary in 2019 after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a conditional 4th round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

He totalled just one assist in his stint with the Flames before departing to the Vancouver Canucks as an unrestricted free agent.

Nordstrom’s stay was a little longer. Slightly. Nordstrom spent the 2021-22 season in Calgary, logging seven points (one goal, six assists) in 44 games before signing with CSKA Moskva in the KHL last summer.

He has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in Russia this season, and logged 75 points (32 goals, 43 assists) in 444 NHL games over parts of eight seasons from 2013-2021.

The 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games will take place from February 3-20, 2022 in Beijing, China. Sweden will play in Group B with Finland, Slovakia, and Latvia.

Russia named three former Flames players to its preliminary roster for the Olympics on Tuesday, and Czechia placed two former Flames on its roster last week. The United States also has two former Flames participating, and Canada is rumoured to have a pair of former Flames draft picks also taking part.

Switzerland will be represented by Raphael Diaz and Reto Berra, and Slovakia named Milos Roman and Marek Hrivik to its roster Tuesday.

The NHL and NHLPA came to an agreement to withdraw from the Olympics last month. The decision was made as a result of rising cases of COVID-19 and the highly infectious Omicron variant.

NHL players attended every Winter Olympics from 1998 to 2014. Participation in the 2022 and 2026 Olympics was negotiated into the NHL’s most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement.