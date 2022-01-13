Michael Frolik one of two former Flames off to the Olympics with Czechia

Former Flames forward Michael Frolik is off to the Olympics.

Frolik was one of 24 players named Thursday to represent Czechia at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The 33-year-old is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons split between six teams — including five years and 319 games with the Flames, where he amassed 145 points (63 goals, 82 assists) and a plus-9 rating.

🇨🇿 Brothers Hynek and Tomas Zohorna will join @narodnitym on their #Beijing2022 roster that features 7 returnees from the 2018 #Olympic team. More 👉 https://t.co/7OIBJ6phQY pic.twitter.com/6EnNIcLfcZ — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 13, 2022

He was traded from Calgary to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft on January 2, 2020. The Flames used the pick to select goaltender Daniil Chechelev. Chechelev has a 6-5-1 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 12 games with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL this season.

Frolik, who also participated in the 2014 Sochi Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey and three World Championships, played eight games last season with the Montreal Canadiens and has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 16 skates with Lausanne HC in Switzerland this year.

He isn’t the only former member of the Flames set to play for Czechia.

Roman Cervenka, who played 39 games in 2012-13 with Calgary, is also set to skate on the Olympic stage. Cervenka had 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in his only season in the NHL. The 36-year-old has 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists) in 35 games with SC Rapperswil-Jona in Switzerland this season.

Also named to the team was longtime Boston Bruins forward David Krejci.

Krejci had 44 points (eight goals, 36 assists) in 51 games with the Bruins last season and 730 points (215 goals, 515 assists) in 962 games over 15 seasons in the National Hockey League. He has 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 36 games with HC Olomouc in the Czech league this season.