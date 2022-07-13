Former Flames goalie Rittich lands with Jets in free agency

Former Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich is going to Winnipeg as the free agent net-minder signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

The deal will pay the former Calgary fan favourite $900,000 to be Connor Hellebuyck’s backup.

David Rittich signing in Winnipeg. 1 year $900,000 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Rittich played in parts of five seasons with the Flames getting into 130 games going 63-39-15 with a 2.83 sv% and.908 sv%.

In 2021 Calgary flipped him to Toronto where he played just four games before signing with Nashville heading into last season.

He got into 17 games with the Preds going 6-3-4 with a .886 sv% and a 3.57 GAA.