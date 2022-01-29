18 former Flames players set to represent at Beijing Olympics

The NHL may not be participating in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but that won’t necessarily slow the Calgary Flames’ connection to the tournament.

In all, the Flames have 18 former players and four prospects set to lace up the skates for their respective countries in the two-week tournament from February 9 to 20, 2022, in Beijing, China.

The NHL and NHLPA came to an agreement to withdraw from the Olympics last month. The decision was made as a result of rising cases of COVID-19 and the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Still, there’s plenty of reason to keep watch.

Starting with Canada’s team.

Canada’s entry, announced Tuesday, paces all in the Olympics with four former members of the organization, including forwards Corban Knight, Ben Street, Adam Cracknell, and defenceman Tyler Wotherspoon.

They’ll play in Group A opposite the United States, Germany, and China, and against six former members of the Flames organization.

Kenny Agostino and Nick Shore will each represent Team USA in the tournament, and David Wolf, Tobias Rieder, and Yasin Ehliz — who had the briefest of stint with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League — will play for Germany. Spencer Foo, who now plays for Kunlun Red Star and had two goals in a four-game stint in Calgary during the 2017-18 season, will represent host China.

The Russian Olympic Committee includes two former Flames and one former prospect. Nikita Nesterov and Alexander Yelesin will patrol the blue line, while draft pick Pavel Karnaukhov, who also spent time with the Calgary Hitmen, will play up front.

The ROC will play in Group B with Czechia, Switzerland, and Denmark.

That includes longtime Flames forward Michael Frolik and Roman Cervenka for Czechia. Denmark does not have any former Flames participating, but Switzerland will still feature a pair in goaltender Reto Berra and blueliner Raphael Diaz.

Joakim Nordstrom, a member of the Flames last season, will suit up for Sweden in Group C with fellow former Calgary-dweller Oskar Fantenberg. Markus Granlund will play for Finland in the same pool, as will familiar face Marek Hrivik for Slovakia. Hrivik will be joined by teammate Milos Roman, who was drafted by Calgary in 2018. Latvia, the fourth team in the group, does not have any Flames connections.

The men’s hockey tournament at this year’s Games begins on February 9 with the ROC against Switzerland and Czechia versus Denmark.

NHL players attended every Winter Olympics from 1998 to 2014. Participation in the 2022 and 2026 Olympics was negotiated into the NHL’s most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Here’s every player that’s suited up for the Flames, or has been a prospect for Calgary, that is set to play at the Olympics:

GROUP A

CANADA

Adam Cracknell

Corban Knight

Ben Street

Tyler Wotherspoon

UNITED STATES

Kenny Agostino

Nick Shore

GERMANY

Yasin Ehliz

Tobias Rieder

David Wolf

CHINA

Spencer Foo

GROUP B

ROC (RUSSIA)

Pavel Karnaukhov

Nikita Nesterov

Alexander Yelesin

CZECHIA

Roman Cervenka

Michael Frolik

SWITZERLAND

Reto Berra

Raphael Diaz

DENMARK

None

GROUP C

FINLAND

Markus Granlund

SWEDEN

Oskar Fantenberg

Joakim Nordstrom

SLOVAKIA

Marek Hrivik

Milos Roman

LATVIA

None