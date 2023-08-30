The winter forecast for Alberta is out and it's going to be FRIGID

Alberta may be soaking in its last few weeks of summer, and a new winter forecast will make you want to suntan a little extra longer, while you still can.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts a “winter whiteout” for most parts of the True North. Those who love snow sports and frosty winter vibes will be in their element, but the same can’t be said about Canadians with driveways to shovel.

The winter forecast is teasing that Alberta can look forward to cold, snowy weather, alongside the rest of the Prairie provinces and Yukon, Nunavut, Ontario, and the Northwest Territories. Southern parts of BC can anticipate drier winter weather, with near- or above-normal snow and rainfall.

“Winter in Southern BC will be remembered for bouts of bone-chilling cold,” the forecast reads.

Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island will likely experience milder winter weather, but snowy conditions will persist.

Earlier this month, a more detailed weather outlook said that though winter officially begins on December 21, Canadians can expect to feel the chill starting December 1 this year.

So, there you have it.

Before we get too focused on winter, we can’t forget to enjoy the season that comes before it — and that’s where we have you covered, with a complete roundup of the best things to do this fall and Halloween in Alberta. Enjoy!

With files from National Trending Staff