Flames' Vladar struggling immensely early in 2023-24 season

It hasn’t been a kind start to the 2023-24 season for Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar.

Despite winning their most recent game versus the Seattle Kraken, the Flames have struggled as a whole this season, as proven by their 3-7-1 record. While there is plenty of blame to be passed around, it is evident to those watching just how poor Vladar’s play has been thus far.

Though he owns a 2-1-0 record, Vladar has a 4.00 goals against average (GAA) paired with a .844 save percentage (SV%). Among goalies who have appeared in three or more games this season, his -5.3 goals saved above expected is bottom five in the league, as is his -.034 save percentage above expected. Simply put, he has not been good at all in the early going of the 2023-24 season, and while it has yet to cost the Flames many points, it could soon if he isn’t able to get going.

What makes this more concerning is the fact that Vladar wasn’t very good the season prior, either, as he had a 2.83 GAA and a .895 SV% in 27 appearances. The organization was hopeful that he could bounce back and be a solid backup option behind Jacob Markstrom, but so far, he has been far from it.

Not helping Vladar’s case is that Jacob Markstrom hasn’t been all that good, either. Though the 33-year-old hasn’t had a ton of help, he owns an ugly 1-6-1 record along with a 3.03 GAA and a .897 SV%.

Meanwhile, the goaltender so many Flames fans want to see in Dustin Wolf is tearing it up with the Calgary Wranglers for the third straight season. Given the 22-year-old’s success early in his professional career, there were talks the Flames were considering moving Vladar this offseason to make room for him on the roster. Though that didn’t happen, he may soon be given the opportunity he is more than deserving of if Vladar’s struggles continue much longer.