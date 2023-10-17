Flames have been in trade talks involving Dan Vladar: report

The Calgary Flames may soon be trading goaltender Dan Vladar.

Rumours circulated during the offseason that the Flames were looking to move Vladar, but nothing came to fruition. The 26-year-old has been relatively solid behind Jacob Markstrom during his two years in Calgary but is seen by many as blocking the path of prospect Dustin Wolf who is currently with the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Flames have re-engaged in trade talks with a number of teams regarding Vladar. Nothing appears to be imminent, but it seems that at the very least general manager Craig Conroy is seeing who may be interested.

“A move is not imminent, but the Flames have re-engaged in (preliminary) trade talks with some teams about G Dan Vladar,” Pagnotta wrote on X. “He has a $2.2M cap hit.”

As mentioned by Pagnotta, Vladar carries a $2.2 million deal thanks to a two-year extension he signed just before the 2022-23 season got underway. That should help add to his value, as an acquiring team would get a backup goalie with two years left on his contract at a reasonable price.

Vladar suited up for a career-high 27 games with the Flames last season, posting a 2.83 goals against average (GAA) along with a .895 save percentage (SV%) and a 14-6-5 record. While those numbers fall below the league average, they had a lot to do with the team playing in front of him, as the vast majority on the Flames roster in 2022-23 performed well below expectations.

If the Flames can find a trading partner for Vladar, it would allow Wolf to be recalled and work in tandem with Markstrom. The 22-year-old appears to be more than ready for NHL duty, as he has won goalie of the year in each of his two AHL seasons while also winning league MVP in 2022-23.