Flames fans loving every second of the Oilers' downfall

Calgary Flames fans aren’t exactly thrilled with the state of their own team, but seeing the Edmonton Oilers spiral out of control has helped lift their spirits.

The Flames have not been a very good team this season, as they own a 3-7-1 record through their first 11 games. That said, there were question marks surrounding them entering the season, with few, if anyone, expecting them to be a legit contender. For the Oilers, however, it seemed that everyone — from the fan base to several analysts throughout the league — believed the team would become Stanley Cup champions.

While the Oilers may still turn things around, it is impossible to have started the season much worse than they have. After losing last night to the Vancouver Canucks, they now sit at 2-8-1 to begin the season, a record that puts them ahead of only the San Jose Sharks in league standings. Predictably, Oilers fans are at a loss for words, while Flames fans are loving every minute of it.

As mentioned in some of the posts above, the Oilers’ next game will come on Thursday versus the Sharks. If they are unable to pull out a victory, there could be some major changes coming, as Jay Woodcroft is believed to be in the hot seat.