Many Calgary Flames fans are still analyzing last night’s trade, which saw Chris Tanev dealt to the Dallas Stars.

The Flames fan base has mixed reactions over the trade. Some see it as fair value, but there is a big chunk that is disappointed general manager Craig Conroy wasn’t able to land a first-round pick for the veteran defenceman. Instead, they wound up with defenceman prospect Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round pick, and a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

While there were reports the Flames were holding out on Tanev in hopes of being offered a first-round pick, Conroy and his staff are reportedly very high on Grushnikov.

“I’ll be the first to admit, I don’t watch a lot of these kids. I’d be lying if I said I really knew what [Grushnikov] is going to be,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said today on The Jeff Marek Show. “The one thing I do know is Calgary valued him more than a late first-rounder this year.

“I think Calgary asked about their three big prospects; [Mavrik] Bourque, [Logan] Stankoven, and [Lian] Bischel. I believe Dallas made it very clear that they were not going to do any one of those three players.”

Friedman also noted that after roughly the top 20 picks of the upcoming draft, the talent level is expected to drop off immensely. With the Stars currently sitting sixth in NHL standings, the odds of their first-round pick coming before that are slim to none.

In Grushnikov, the Flames are said to be getting a mean, steady defensive presence who is solid on the penalty kill. In what is his rookie season with the Texas Stars of the AHL, he has a goal and four assists through 44 games.