It seems that everyone from fans and players to team management across the NHL is waiting for the Calgary Flames to make a move.

Heading into the trade deadline on March 8, the Flames have two of the biggest players on the market, Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, both of whom are expected to be moved. Many are surprised that Tanev, who hasn’t had much discussions in terms of an extension, hasn’t already been moved by the Flames. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, however, there is a reason for that.

“When it comes to Tanev, I think the Flames are waiting until a first-round pick gets offered,” Friedman said on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast. “I think that’s what they’re waiting for. If a team steps up with a first-rounder, I could see it happening. I think there’s a pretty big group there.

“It’s Toronto, it’s Dallas, I think Colorado’s in there, Edmonton and Vancouver. Vancouver I think it’s very hard for them to do, but I think they like the idea of it, and they’d really prefer Edmonton not to get him.”

Since taking over as general manager, Craig Conroy has made it clear that he is looking to retool his roster. It started last summer when he traded Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils for a much younger Yegor Sharangovich, and has continued this season, most recently in a deal which saw Elias Lindholm sent to the Canucks for several pieces, several of which should help improve the future of the Flames.

If Conroy can get a 2024 first-round pick for Tanev, he will have three first-round selections this summer, as he was able to net the Canucks’ for the upcoming draft. There is also a chance he can receive a first-round pick along with other pieces for Hanifin, meaning that if he plays his cards right, he could have an impressive four first-round picks at this year’s draft.

Tanev, 34, is having another excellent season with the Flames. He remains one of the game’s better shutdown defencemen and is averaging a team-leading 2:36 minutes per game on the penalty kill. He is in the final year of a four-year deal with a cap hit of $4.5 million.