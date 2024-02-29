Flames fans have mixed reactions to Tanev trade

The Calgary Flames got one of their expected moves out of the way last night, as they traded Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars.

In return, the Flames received defenceman prospect Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round pick, and a conditional 2026 third-round pick. If the Stars fail to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, the Flames will not receive the conditional pick.

Tanev, who is in the final year of a four-year contract, was expected to be moved by the Flames at or prior to the March 8 trade deadline. General manager Craig Conroy was believed to be holding out for a first-round pick, but was unable to find a team willing to pay that price.

Overall, Flames fans seem to have mixed reactions to the trade. Some are excited about the potential of 20-year-old Grushnikov as well as the second-round pick, while others believe they should have held out for a better return for a player in Tanev that many see as one of the game’s best shut-down defenceman.

It’s ok value. Nothing special but it’s not bad — BigFlamesGuy (@BigFlamesGuy) February 29, 2024

Not mad anymore, Tanev is old an injury prone Conroy is looking to get the team younger like he promised us — Flames Fan VILLAIN ERA (@yegorsidorov1) February 29, 2024

Understand the thinking behind this but very against trading Tanev for less than a 1st. Hoping he considers re-signing here in the off-season. — 🔥 Greg Bohnert (29-25-5) (@PelletierFan23) February 29, 2024

Basically two 2nds and a conditional 3rd. People are mixed which means it’s probably a good trade 😊 — Jay (@Jay00282538) February 29, 2024

Not terrible. But not earth-shattering. Kinda what I figured it would end up being. — AndyMan (@AndyManTGBD) February 29, 2024

Conroy got fleeced, truly Benning 2.0 — Jacob – he/him/his (@jjjjjpeg) February 29, 2024

So we got a 2nd, a guy who, at best, might be a 7th damn in 3 year and a 12% chance at a 3rd. This is what happens when you halfass a rebuild. — Dr_Invictus (@InvictusDr) February 29, 2024

We should have gotten more — Shayne / ABSLS (@4BSLS) February 29, 2024

Thought they’d get a little more with all the talk about how many teams were interested. — Donny Allard (@KryptoDonny) February 29, 2024

Tanev joins a Stars team that is a serious threat in the west come playoff time. They currently sit third in the Western Conference with a 35-17-9 record on the season.