SportsHockeyFlames

Flames fans have mixed reactions to Tanev trade

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Feb 29 2024, 4:21 pm
Flames fans have mixed reactions to Tanev trade
Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames got one of their expected moves out of the way last night, as they traded Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars.

In return, the Flames received defenceman prospect Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round pick, and a conditional 2026 third-round pick. If the Stars fail to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, the Flames will not receive the conditional pick.

Tanev, who is in the final year of a four-year contract, was expected to be moved by the Flames at or prior to the March 8 trade deadline. General manager Craig Conroy was believed to be holding out for a first-round pick, but was unable to find a team willing to pay that price.

Overall, Flames fans seem to have mixed reactions to the trade. Some are excited about the potential of 20-year-old Grushnikov as well as the second-round pick, while others believe they should have held out for a better return for a player in Tanev that many see as one of the game’s best shut-down defenceman.

Tanev joins a Stars team that is a serious threat in the west come playoff time. They currently sit third in the Western Conference with a 35-17-9 record on the season.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop