Tanev explains what led to the Flames trading him: report

At 34 years old, Chris Tanev understands that he may not have many more cracks at winning a Stanley Cup.

The veteran defenceman expressed that thought to Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy recently, with rumours running rampant that he may be getting shipped out of town.

The Flames are looking to retool for the future and were able to do so while also doing right by Tanev. Last night, he was dealt to the Dallas Stars, who are very much Stanley Cup contenders. Coming back in return is defenceman prospect Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second-round pick, and a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

“We had brief talks in training camp and then basically a couple weeks ago, I sat down with Connie and said, ‘I want to try and win. This could be my best chance to do it,'” Tanev said to Sportsnet’s Eric Francis. “He was super understanding and would only trade me to a team where they had the potential to win, and I appreciate that.

“As hard as it was, I felt it was the best opportunity to win a Stanley Cup, which has been my ultimate goal my whole career.”

Tanev joined the Flames as a free agent during the 2020 offseason on a four-year, $18 million deal. He more than lived up to his end of the deal, as he gave the Flames everything he had on a nightly basis. His absence will be noticed, as he excelled at shutting down opposing teams’ top stars, and was a phenomenal asset on the penalty kill.

Though Tanev didn’t rule out the possibility of an extension with the Stars, he plans to be open-minded should he make it to free agency. He also left the door open for a return to the Flames, though the direction of the team may prevent that from happening.

With the addition of Tanev, the Stars now have a solid back end to go with their excellent forward group. They are one of several contenders in a talented Western Conference, with others being the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, and reigning champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.