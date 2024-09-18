Calgary Flames unveil loaded schedule of 24 theme nights

The 2024-25 NHL season is just weeks away and Calgary Flames fans will be treated to a loaded schedule of 24 theme nights.

With training camps opening up around the NHL, the Flames took to social media this morning to reveal a comprehensive schedule of all the theme nights that fans can enjoy throughout the season.

The list revealed some fan-favourite nights returning for the season, including the return of 10 Scratchy Tuesday games, a retro-themed 90s night, and two next-gen games.

Theme nights are here 🔥 Featuring four cultural celebration games, two Next Gen #Flames games plus two Next Gen Wranglers games making up the Next Gen Series, 10 Scratchy Tuesday home games, the return of Dark Mode and more! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 18, 2024

The Flames will also be hosting four cultural celebrations this season. This includes the following theme nights:

January 11 vs. LA Kings – Indigenous Celebration

January 30 vs. Anaheim Ducks – Lunar New Year Celebration

February 23 vs. San Jose Sharks – Black History Celebration

April 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – South Asian Celebration

Fans won’t have to wait long to get in on the fun as the first theme night of the season will be the home opener on October 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers. There will also be several staples returning next season, including:

November 21 vs. New York Rangers – Hockey Fights Cancer

December 14 vs. Florida Panthers – Night of Giving

January 23 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

March 8 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Women in Sport

March 14 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Pride Night

April 13 vs. San Jose Sharks – Fan Appreciation

It’s expected to be another tough season for a Flames team in transition. While playoffs may seem like a longshot at this point, fans should be able to get a good look at some of the young talent the team has acquired who are expected to help return the Flames to their winning ways.

That includes goaltender Dustin Wolf, players like Connor Zary and Matt Coronato, and potentially someone like Zayne Parekh.

Tickets for all these theme nights can be purchased by heading to the Flames website.